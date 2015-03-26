Product Hunt, a startup tech investors use to find the next big thing, just got easier to use

Startup and app discovery platform Product Hunt is rolling out a Chrome extension, the company announced Wednesday.

Product Hunt lets users submit apps, websites, startups, and tech products every day, which are then upvoted by members of the PH community. Often, the product’s founders will jump into the comments to chat and answer questions.

The Chrome extension lets Product Hunt’s community search for products right from the Chrome menu bar, look at the most upvoted products in a new tab, curate product collections, and click on the Product Hunt bar to look at details about a startup or app.

Since its launch just over a year ago, Product Hunt has quickly become a Silicon Valley darling: a partner at VC firm SV Angel used the platform to discover (and later invest in) photo messaging app TapTalk, and last month Product Hunt won TechCrunch’s “Best Startup of 2014” at the Crunchie awards.

More than 1,000 people came to a San Francisco Product Hunt happy hour in January, and more than 3,500 people responding on Facebook that they’d be attending. And last fall, Product Hunt raised $US6.1 million in a round led by Andreessen Horowitz.

You can download Product Hunt’s Chrome extension here.

NOW WATCH: How to hack iTunes to turn any song into your iPhone ringtone



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.