Trick out your Mac with these 15 great items we found on Product Hunt

Mac owners don’t just like their computers; they love them.
There are plenty of ways to show that love: stickers, extensions, accessories, and more.
We’re rounded up the best of the best from Product Hunt’s Mac Lovers collection for your discovery and enjoyment.
Noizio is an ambient sound extension for your menu bar. It's great for drowning out distractions. You can download it for free on Noizio's website. (Link below this slide.)
Duet Display lets you connect your iPad to your Mac and use it as a secondary display. It's $15.99 in the App Store.
Mailbox for Mac will help you blaze through your email. It's available for free (and in beta) on Mailbox's website.
Draw Attention turns the back of your MacBook Pro or Air into a whiteboard. It's perfect for impromptu meetings. Most models cost $12 on Draw Attention's website.
F.lux is an extension that adjusts your display's colour and brightness depending on the time of day. It's available for free on the company's website.
The Zolt Charger Plus claims to be the the world's smallest laptop charger. It works with non-Apple brands and other devices, too. You can pre-order it from Zolt's website for $79.99.
Goofy is a dedicated Mac app for Facebook Messenger. It has all the features of the online version, and it's free on Goofy's website.
Sunrise for Mac is a desktop version of the popular calendar app, which Microsoft just bought. It's free in the Mac App Store.
Degrees is a menu bar extension that shows you current temperature and weather conditions. The basic version is free in the Mac App Store, and the $2.99 'Pro' version lets you see a 5-day forecast.
Bittenfruit sells eye-catching stickers for your MacBook that will make you stand out from the crowd. Most of them cost $10 to $13.
SelfControl is a free app that will keep you productive by blocking any website you choose for a given period. I've blocked Facebook here. You can get the app at SelfControl's website.
Letterspace is a stripped-down note taking app for Mac and iOS. Both versions are free, and users can purchase additional themes like Cobalt Blue and Sepia Green.
