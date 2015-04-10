The best app for discovering the next big thing just got better

Product Hunt launched a new version of its iPhone app Thursday, and it’s worth a download for anyone serious about discovering the next big thing.

Since its debut a year ago, Product Hunt has quickly evolved into the go-to place for investors and tech enthusiasts to browse the latest products, ranging from viral apps to long-anticipated hardware launches. Like Reddit, people upvote or downvote products in a daily list — a tried-and-true method for surfacing something interesting.

The friendly community of startup founders, developers, and inventors is also incredibly active, and Product Hunt’s new iPhone app makes it easy to stay up to date on the latest hot app or startup while offering an easy way to follow along with community and what they’re interested in.

With its sleek new design and new animations, scrolling through the daily list of products or checking out Product Hunt’s curated collections is a silky smooth experience.

While the original version of the app was useful but sparse in features, this latest version remedies that by introducing a host of new features designed to make browsing Product Hunt on your phone as compelling an experience as browsing the website.

You can now follow your friends and other product makers, and a dedicated Activity section lets you see what they’re interested in and upvoting.

There’s now also the much-needed ability to search for products, collections, and people, which turns the app into a sort of search engine for products and startup founders. You can also submit, or “hunt,” products of your own too. If you find an app you like, Product Hunt now lets you download it within the app.

You can download Product Hunt 2.0 over at the App Store.

