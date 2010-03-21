The Most Amazing Solar Plant On Earth Doesn't Use A Single Solar Panel

How can you harness the sun to power thousands of homes rather than one home?



Solar panes – using a photovoltaics system – are expensive because they use highly purified silicon that costs thousands per square inch.

Bill Gross, CEO of IdeaLab, has figured out a way to manage solar farming on a large scale by using mirrors to capture sun rays. Watch him explain how he built a 20-acre solar facility in California.

See Bill Gross’s Full Interview HERE >

See Bill Gross’s Full Interview HERE >

Produced By Bright Red Pixels

Watch More Green Innovation Clips:

– 24,000 Mirrors That Can Melt Steel In California

– How To Make Cutting-Edge Technology Hardware Really Cheap

– CAPE WIND: Wine-Sipping Hypocrites Preach Gospel Of Renewable Energy…As Long As It Doesn’t Wreck The View

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.