Producers Have Approached A-Rod About Playing A Drag Queen In An Upcoming Indie Film

The Yankees may be off to a rough start, but Alex Rodriguez could have some opportunities off the field.



According to the New York Post, producers of the indie film The Surrealist about Salvador Dali, have approached Rodriguez about playing Dali’s “factotum social secretary,” Potassa.

The Post describes Potassa as a “stunning, leggy drag queen.”

To get a taste of what you’d see A-Rod doing if he chooses to accept the role:

“Potassa would ring everyone and say, ‘Dali’s in town, come meet at this restaurant,’ ” explains [director Phillpe] Mora. In 2007, Dupont told New York magazine, “[Potassa was always] wearing a beautiful gown from Oscar de la Renta or Halston, and . . . would run around with a big bottle of Champagne and say, ‘Cham-pan-ya!’ “

Well, we’d certainly love to see A-Rod in de la Renta.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.