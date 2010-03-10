CBS Producer Robert Halderman Will Plead Guilty In Letterman Extortion Case

The CBS producer accused of attempting to extort $2 million dollars from CBS late night host David Letterman, will plead guilty in State Supreme Court in Manhattan on Tuesday, the New York Times’ City Room reports.



Award-winning TV producer Robert Halderman will enter into a plea agreement in which he will serve six months in jail, four and a half years probation, and 1,000 hours of community service.

In the fall of last year, Halderman threatened to go public with information about David Letterman’s extramarital affairs with staffers in a screenplay and book if Letterman did not pay him $2 million.

He was previously facing up to 15 years in prison under a charge of attempted grand larceny. Read more at the Times—->

See also:

Letterman Extortionist Halderman A ‘Swashbuckling’ Newsman

Halderman Attorney Says He Has Evidence Of Dave’s “Sexual Harassment”

CBS Colleagues Shocked Halderman Is The Letterman Extortionist

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.