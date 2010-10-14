Producer Prices Rise By More Than Expected

Producer prices for September rose 0.4% vs. 0.2% expected. Core producer price inflation was 0.1% , which was in-line with expectations.



BLS:

The Producer Price Index for Finished Goods increased 0.4 per cent in September, seasonally adjusted, the U.S. Bureau of labour Statistics reported today. This advance followed a 0.4- per cent rise in August and a 0.2-per cent increase in July. At the earlier stages of processing, prices received by manufacturers of intermediate goods moved up 0.5 per cent in September, and the crude goods index fell 0.5 per cent. On an unadjusted basis, prices for finished goods advanced 4.0 per cent for the 12 months ended September 2010, their eleventh straight year-over- year rise.

Does higher inflation for producers signal broader U.S. inflation ahead?

You can find the full release here.

