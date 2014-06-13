PRODUCER PRICES UNEXPECTEDLY CONTRACT

Producer prices contracted -0.2% in May.

Expectations were for growth 0f 0.1%, against 0.6% prior.

Ex- food and energy, prices contracted -0.1%.

Producer prices climbed 2% year-over-year.

The BOE warned yesterday interest rates could rise sooner than expected, and some believed the Fed might be inclined to pick up that baton. Today’s reading may put a damper on that call.

