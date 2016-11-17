Producer prices went nowhere in October

Akin Oyedele

Producer prices were unchanged in October, according to the Department of Labour.

Economists had forecast that the producer price index (PPI) for final demand — sold to consumers — rose 0.3% from September.

Core PPI — which strips out the ever-fluctuating costs of food and energy — fell by 0.2% month-on-month, and rose 1.2% year-on-year, both less than expected.

The PPI is used as a forward-looking indicator for consumer-price inflation, since producers’ higher costs usually translates to more expensive items on the shelves.

Inflation has been one of the hottest topics on Wall Street since President-elect Donald Trump’s victory last week. His fiscal-policy plans include a $500 billion splurge on infrastructure and tax cuts across the board, which are expected to raise domestic demand and inflation.

Prices for final demand goods rose 0.4%, led by a jump in the index of energy prices. Food costs fell.

On the services side, the report showed that a 5.7% plunge in the costs of securities brokerage, dealing, investment advice, and related services was a major factor dragging the index lower.

