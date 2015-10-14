Here come producer prices ...

The latest report on producer prices is set for release at the bottom of the hour.

Expectations are for the report to show prices fell 0.2% over last month in September while falling 0.8% over last year, largely owing to the drop in oil prices.

On a “core” basis, prices are expected to rise 0.1% on a monthly basis and 1.2% over last year.

Producer prices measure what domestic producers of goods get for their output, often at the first point of sale, and so are seen as measure of overall price inflation at the production, rather than consumption, level of the economy.

We’ll be back with the live numbers when they drop.

