Here come producer prices ...

The latest report on producer prices is set for release at the bottom of the hour.
Expectations are for prices for final demand to rise 0.1% in April, while prices are expected to decline 0.8% compared to last year.
Excluding food and energy, prices are expected to rise 0.1% compared to the prior month and rise 1.1% against the prior year.
We’ll be back with the live numbers when they drop.
