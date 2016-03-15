Producer prices fall in-line with expectations

Producer prices fell as expected in February, declining 0.2% from the prior month and coming in unchanged when excluding the more volatile costs of food and energy.

Expectations were for prices to fall 0.2% in February compared to the prior month and rise 0.1% over the prior year.

Excluding the more volatile costs of food and energy, prices were expected to rise 0.1% over last month and 1.2% over last year.

Economists at BNP estimate that healthcare services prices rose 0.15% in February, likely putting upward pressure on PCE inflation, which is more carefully watched by the Federal Reserve than the consumer price index, which will be released Wednesday morning.

