Producer Prices Climb In Line With Expectations

Producer prices rose +0.7 per cent. Core prices gained +0.2 per cent.



That’s basically in line with expectations. Non-core was expected at +0.6 per cent, core at +0.2 per cent.

Both came in at +0.2 per cent last month.

On an unadjusted basis, the finished goods index moved up 1.7 per cent YOY, the largest 12-month increase since a 2.3-per cent rise in October 2012.

The index for intermediate materials, supplies, and components moved up 1.3 per cent in February, the largest increase since a 1.4-per cent jump in April 2011.

