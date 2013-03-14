Producer Prices Climb In Line With Expectations

Photo: Flickr via Kheel centre, Cornell University
Producer prices rose +0.7 per cent. Core prices gained +0.2 per cent.
That’s basically in line with expectations. Non-core was expected at +0.6 per cent, core at +0.2 per cent.
Both came in at +0.2 per cent last month.
HERE’S THE FULL RELEASE FROM THE BLS >
On an unadjusted basis, the finished goods index moved up 1.7 per cent YOY, the largest 12-month increase since a 2.3-per cent rise in October 2012.
The index for intermediate materials, supplies, and components moved up 1.3 per cent in February, the largest increase since a 1.4-per cent jump in April 2011.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.