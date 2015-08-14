Here come producer prices ...

Akin Oyedele

The producer price index for July is set for release at the bottom of the hour.

Economists estimate that the index for final demand rose 0.1% month-0n-month, and 0.1% excluding food and energy, according to Bloomberg. Year-over-year, the consensus is for a drop by 0.9%, and +0.5% excluding food and energy.

The index from the Bureau of Labour Statistics measures prices received by domestic producers for their goods and services.

In a preview of the data to clients, BNP Paribas economists wrote: “Prices of eggs and pharmaceutical preparations surged in June and likely retreated a bit in July. As a result, wholesale goods prices are projected to have risen more moderately in July. Services price gains also are projected to have slowed in July, though wider fuel retailing and transportation & warehousing margins likely continued to be a source of upward pressure.”

We’ll be back with the details once they cross.

