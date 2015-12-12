Here come producer prices ...

The latest reading on producer prices is set for release at the bottom of the hour.

Expectations are for the report to show prices were flat in November and down 1.4% compared to the prior year.

Excluding the more volatile costs of food and energy prices are expected to rise 0.1% over last month and 0.2% over last year.

Producer prices measure the prices received by domestic producers of goods, and so serve as a measure of inflation on the production rather than consumption level.

We’ll be back with the live numbers when they cross.

