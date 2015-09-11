Here come producer prices ...

The Deparment of Labour will release the Producer Price Index (PPI) for August at the bottom of the hour.

Economists estimate that PPI for final demand fell 0.1% month-on-month and 0.9% year-on-year.

Excluding volatile food and energy costs, they forecast that “core” PPI rose 0.1% compared to July, and rose 0.7% compared to a year ago.

In a preview of the data to clients, Morgan Stanley’s Ted Wieseman noted that the recent drop in energy prices put downward pressure on headline PPI inflation.

By measuring prices from the perspective of sellers, PPI is a forward-looking measure of consumer prices, and ultimately, inflation.

We’ll be back with the details when the data cross.

NOW WATCH: A behavioural economist explains how your calendar is messing up your priorities



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.