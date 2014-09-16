Producer Prices Flat In August

Producer prices were flat in August, and up 0.1% excluding food and gas.

Expectations were for prices to be flat month-over-month, and grow 0.1% when excluding food and energy.

Year-over-year, prices were up 1.8% both including and excluding food and gas, which was in-line with expectations.

The report showed that in August, prices for services gained 0.3% while prices for good goods fell 0.3%.

In July, PPI grew 0.1% and 0.2% excluding food and energy, and on a year-over-year basis the index grew 1.7% and 1.6% when stripping out food and energy.

More to come…

