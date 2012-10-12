Producer Price Index Rises 1.1%

Photo: apalca/Flickr

UPDATE:



1.1% headline producer price index rise is slightly ahead of expectations.

On the other hand, the core rate was just 0.0%, which was behind expectations of 0.2%.

Not going to have a huge impact on much, but the 0.0% core rate is still a sign that the trend is not inflationary.

———-

This is not going to be a huge market mover, but the Producer Price Index comes out at 8:30 AM ET.

Analysts expect a 0.8% rise.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.