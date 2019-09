Photo: Dave Parker via Flickr

Headline PPI was unchanged versus the expectation of -0.1%.Core PPI–excluding food and energy–increased 0.1% versus the expectation of 0.2%.



We’ll see just how much of this was passed through to consumers in tomorrow morning’s CPI number. Stay tuned.

