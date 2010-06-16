Core Producer Prices Rise By More Than Expected

May’s Producer Price Index (PPI) fell -0.3% vs. -0.5% expected.



The core PPI rose 0.2% vs. 0.1% expected.

The Producer Price Index for Finished Goods moved down 0.3 per cent in May, seasonally adjusted, the U.S. Bureau of labour Statistics reported today. This decline followed a 0.1-per cent decrease in April and a 0.7-per cent increase in March. At the earlier stages of processing, prices received by producers of intermediate goods advanced 0.4 per cent and the crude goods index fell 2.8 per cent. On an unadjusted basis, prices for finished goods rose 5.3 per cent for the 12 months ended May 2010. This was the second consecutive month of slowing year-over-year advances after a 6.0-per cent increase for the 12 months ended March 2010. (See table A.)

ppi(2)



