'Fresh Prince' Producer Dies While Jogging At Age 54

Michael Buckner/EM/Getty Jeff Pollack with business partner Benny Medina in 2007.

“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” producer and “Above The Rim” writer-director Jeffrey Pollack died Monday while jogging on Hermosa Beach, outside of Los Angeles, at age 54.

Pollack, who also directed the Jamie Foxx film “Booty Call” and David Spade’s “Lost & Found,” was wearing jogging clothes and carrying an iPod when a passerby discovered him and contacted police.

Hermosa Beach Police Department Capt. Tommy Thompson told PageSix, “It’s still unknown how he died; we’re not sure if it was a heart attack, but there were no signs of foul play.”

Pollack is best known for teaming up with Benny Medina to form the production company Medina/Pollack Entertainment, which later became Handprint Entertainment, according to UsWeekly. He went on to produce and write for “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” from 1990 to 1996, which was inspired by Medina’s own life.

