Proctor & Gamble Promises That It'll Turn 100% Green

Good magazine reports that Proctor & Gamble is setting the bar high for itself.The world’s largest consumer products company, which sells products like Tide, Duracell and Gillette, says it’ll eventually run on 100% renewable energy. According to its ambitious new plan, this includes “having zero consumer waste go to landfills” and “designing products to delight consumers while maximizing the conservation of resources.”



It’s goals are very specific: it promised to sell $50 billion in “sustainability-driven” products by 2012.

P&G made that commitment in 2009, just after it was sued, along with Colgate-Palmolive and other companies, by Earthjustice, a nonprofit environmental law firm, according to the Times:

[Earthjustice] asked a New York State judge to force several major manufacturers to file reports listing all ingredients — including those that are potentially toxic — with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, in accordance with what they say is a long-forgotten law that has been on the books since the 1970s.

P&G is one of several companies to make grandiose plans to save the earth. In 2008, Clorox launched its Green Works line by teaming up with the Sierra Club, and started selling Burt’s Bees products.

