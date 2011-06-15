P&G Opens Facebook Stores, Paving The Way For Facebook's Next Billion Dollar Business

Photo: AP

Procter & Gamble is opening 6 Facebook stores, Social Commerce Today writes.This is a big sign that what we’ve been writing about, the arrival of commerce on Facebook, is coming in a big way. P&G, which owns brands like Gillette and Tide, is the ultimate consumer goods company.



Referrals from Facebook to e-commerce sites are growing, and that traffic is money. Facebook will figure out a way to get people to sell on Facebook or through Facebook, and then figure out a way to take a cut from that. It’s a multibillion dollar opportunity.

Potentially even more interesting than P&G, the ultimate consumer goods company, opening up shop on Facebook, is the fact that they’re doing it through a joint venture, PFSWeb, a B2B e-commerce platform company, and have signaled that they could help other companies do commerce on Facebook. So it looks like P&G is really bullish about Facebook commerce–as they should be.

