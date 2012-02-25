Procter & Gamble To Cut $10 Billion And 5,700 Jobs In Next 5 Years—Here's Today's Ad Brief

P&G CEO Bob McDonald has announced that the company will cut $10 billion over the next five years by shifting their assets into digital marketing, cutting about 5,700 jobs, and doing more multibrand promotions, Ad Age reports.



Mark Pacchini, DraftFCB’s president/Asia-Pacific, has retired after 32 years with the company.

PepsiCo will increase its North American snack marketing by 35 per cent and will also begin to market snacks and beverages together in one spot.

HauteLook, a Nordstrom-owned flash-sale site, will follow in Groupon and LivingSocial’s footsteps and begin advertising on television. Their 15 and 30 second spots will run on Bravo, HGTV, VH1, E!, and BBC America.

Five ad shops—Grey, DDB, The Martin Agency, twofifteenmccann, and BBDO—have made it to the finals of HP’s $120 million global account review. All but BBDO have worked with HP marketing exec Eric Keshin, who used to be worldwide COO of Worldgroup, in the past.

Adweek’s history of the iPhone’s 84 television commercials.

California is one step ahead of the federal government and is now making mobile apps disclose their privacy rules to consumers before they download the app.

Grey appointed Alain Groenendaal as president/CEO of its Latin American market.

After more than 30 years, Southwest Airlines is looking beyond GSD&M for its $250 ad account.

