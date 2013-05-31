Procter & Gamble Wants To Track Your Eye Movement [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:
Procter & Gamble is opting out of paying for display ad campaigns, which leaves more spending money on a new endeavour: eye-tracking. P&G and eye-tracking firm Sticky just announced a European partnership. Sticky uses webcams to record how people view web pages.
Kmart’s “Big Gas Savings” ad has done better than “Ship My Pants.”
Barbie has a brand new marketing campaign: She’s taking trip across 14 U.S. cities to find a new house. Bye bye, Malibu.
Are Camel’s new cigarette ads targeting young people?
The New York Times plans to do even more native advertising.
Carnival Cruise Lines has had a rough couple of years. The company is now looking for a new media agency. Adweek reports that Havas Media, the incumbent, is not defending.
