P&G To Lay Off 1,000 More Marketers [THE BRIEF]

Photo: ProcterGamble / YouTube

Good morning Adland. Here’s what you need to know today:

Planning to make good on its promise to cut $1 billion in the next five years, Procter & Gamble is not only making headway on cutting 5,700 non manufacturing jobs by June 30, but the company announced that it will fire one to two thousand more employees in the next three years. A substantial chunk of the cut jobs (1,000 to be exact) comes from the marketing department, Ad Age reports. Ad budgets are also being consolidated. It’s a continuation of the company’s desire to wring as many efficiencies out of its advertising as possible — starting in social media and search.

Outdoor advertising company JCDecaux hopes to expand outside of Europe and into the U.S., and is carefully watching (if not salivating over) America’s economic decline. Bloomberg reports that while CBS Outdoor Inc. or Clear Channel might be too expensive now, if asset prices come down, the company looks appealing for a takeover.

Real-time bidding will make up 13 per cent of US display ad spending in 2012, says eMarketer. That’s three times what it was in 2010.

According to Digiday, these brands get Tumblr.

Mediasmith Inc. promoted John Cate to president. He’s been with the company for three years and will keep his title of COO.

Crockett Jeffers is leaving his post as ACD/copywriter at Venables Bell & Partners after six years and is heading to BBDO SF.

Linda Yaccarino, head of ad sales at NBCUniversal, promoted three senior executives from within the company.

Previously on Business Insider Advertising:



Here’s What Facebook’s Next 3 Ad Products Will Look Like

Here’s How Leo Burnett Says 8 Execs Allegedly Sabotaged The $710 Million Kellogg Account

Here’s Why Stanford University Changed Its Logo

Best Ad Of The Day: A Romantic-Comedy Trailer … With A Twist

Digital Experts Tell Us The 7 Biggest Challenges Of Advertising On Tablets

How 8 Brands Became Masters Of Social Media Content Publishing

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.