Procter & Gamble just sold 48 of its brands for $12.5 billion

Procter & Gamble is merging 43 of its brands with Coty for $US12.5 billion, it announced Thursday morning.

The company accepted Coty’s offer for brands in its professional hair and colour, cosmetics, and fine fragrance businesses.

In the statement, CEO AG Lafley said: “The merger with Coty, a strategic acquirer, will provide an excellent new home for these businesses and brands, as well as for the talented people who are operating them. We look forward to a successful transition and we will work together to maximise value for the shareholders of both companies.”

The transaction will lead to one-time gain of between $US5 billion and $US7 billion, P&G said.

Coty shares spiked 18% last month after The New York Post reported that it won an auction for Procter & Gamble businesses. Coty is a beauty products company, and distributes products for brands including Calvin Klein and Adidas.

At the time, Bank of America Merril Lynch analysts estimated that the deal could “more than double Coty’s sales.

Shares of Procter & Gamble were higher but little changed in premarket trading.

NOW WATCH: These kids at an Australian hospital freaked out when Johnny Depp came for a visit as Captain Jack Sparrow



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.