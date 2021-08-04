How to get new Procreate brushes and add them to the iPad app

It only takes a few moments to add brushes to Procreate. Apple

You can add brushes to Procreate by downloading .brush files onto your iPad.

New Procreate brushes can be downloaded or bought from a variety of websites.

To download Procreate brushes onto your iPad, you’ll save them to the Files app and then “share” it to Procreate.

Visit Insider’s Tech Reference library for more stories.

Procreate is one of the premiere drawing and sketching apps for iPad. With a variety of features and an interface designed specifically for the iPad, it’s a great app for artists.

One of these features is the ability to add new brushes. Procreate lets you import .brush and .brushset files into the app, giving you a massive amount of new tools to play with.

Here’s how to add new brushes to Procreate.

How to find new Procreate brushes to add

Before you can add brushes, you’ll need to find them. Procreate accepts both .brush files (which are single brushes) and .brushset files (which are packs of multiple brushes).

Probably the best site for this is Brushes for Procreate. A massive gallery of brushes from creators all over the world, Brushes for Procreate offers both free and premium downloads. They’ve also got an iPad app that lets you install your new brushes quickly.

There are thousands of Procreate brushes available online. Digilense; Brushes for Procreate

You can also check out Creative Market, a website which specializes in add-ons for a wide range of art apps. None of their brushes are free, but they’re high-quality.

How to add Procreate brushes directly from your iPad

1. Download the .brush or .brushset files from Safari, an email, or whichever app they’ve been sent to you in.

Quick tip: If you have the .brush or .brushset files saved to your computer, you’ll need to transfer them to the iPad first. You can email them to yourself and open the email on your iPad, or upload them to a storage app like Google Drive that’s available on both devices.



2. The brushes will be saved to the Files app. Open this app and find the files you downloaded – they’ll likely be in the Downloads section. If they’re in a .ZIP file, tap the .ZIP file first to extract the brushes.

You’ll find your new brushes in the Files app. William Antonelli/Insider

3. Press and hold your finger on a brush file, and then select Share.

You’ll add the brush to Procreate by ‘sharing’ it. William Antonelli/Insider

4. Swipe through the suggested apps and tap More, and then select Procreate from the list.

Select Procreate from the list of apps to share to. William Antonelli/Insider

5. Procreate will open, and your brush file will be imported.

You’ll now be able to find it in the Imported section of your brushes menu.

Your new brushes are kept in the ‘Imported’ menu. William Antonelli/Insider