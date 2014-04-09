Why Procrastinators Pay An Extra $US400 On Their Taxes

If you haven’t filed your taxes yet, you’re getting down to the wire … and when it comes to paying the government, procrastinating could cost you.

This April, H&R Block put together this “Profile Of A Tax Procrastinator,” outlining how many people are behind the curve, what that might mean for their tax bills, and how exactly they can combat their dawdling impulses to get back on track.

Waiting until April 14 to get your taxes in under the wire can be expensive as well as stressful. That’s because, according to H&R Block, last-minute filers may be rushing through their taxes and making dumb mistakes or forgetting deductions. Those oversights can be costly: Procrastinators pay on average an extra $US400 each.

For more tax facts, and to get an idea of what not to do, check out the profile below — does it look familiar?

