A man who spent 5 years studying self-made millionaires found a common daily habit could be keeping you from getting rich

After studying the daily habits of 177 self-made millionaires over the course of five years, Thomas C. Corley found that they avoid one costly habit procrastination.

“It prevents even the most talented individuals from realising success in life,” he writes in his upcoming book “Change Your Habits, Change Your Life.”

This goes hand-in-hand with author Napoleon Hill’s assertion that the wealthiest people are also the most decisive people. Out of the 500 millionaires he studied in the early 20th century, “Every one of them had the habit of reaching decisions promptly,” Hill wrote in his 1937 classic, “Think and Grow Rich.”

One of the major causes of procrastination is lack of passion, Corley emphasises: “We simply like to do the things we like to do and we put off the things we do not like to do.”

If passion and massive wealth are linked, it’s not surprising that very few of us lack passion when it comes to our careers: “According to Gallup, only 13% of employees are ‘engaged’ in their jobs, or emotionally invested in their work,” Corley writes.



“Whether you realise it or not, procrastination is a big reason why you are struggling financially in life. It damages your credibility with employers and fellow colleagues at work. It also affects the quality of your work and this affects the business you or your employer receive from customers, clients, and business relationships.”

The good news is that anyone can overcome procrastination — and it’s simpler than you may think. He also notes that, “the voice of procrastination screams just as loud and clear in the minds of those who excel in life as it does in the minds of those who do not.”

How do they silence it? They rely on “to-do” lists to get things done, they create firm deadlines, and they meet with “accountability partners” to ensure they’re sticking to their goals and deadlines, Corley says.

Nearly everyone is susceptible to procrastination — but fighting against it can make all the difference.

