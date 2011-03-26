Want To Conquer Stress? Procrastinate

Many articles discourage procrastination and suggest ways to beat it.



Don’t kill your slacker tendencies just yet.

A new study published in the Journal of Applied Psychology finds that procrastinators handle work-life stress better than motivated people.

After studying 193 people, researchers found that those who temporarily put off problems “do better with life conflict and seem to have more energy.”

The Wall Street Journal writes another surprising finding: those who turn to others for emotional support say they feel more stress.

“It may be that their extra efforts take even more time away from other roles, thus increasing their tendency to experience conflicts,” the researchers say.

So, type-A people: take a chapter out of the slacker manual. Let things simmer, go for a walk, and watch your stress melt away. Chances are your problems will still be there tomorrow, and they won’t have escalated all that much.

For more on the study, head over to The Wall Street Journal >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.