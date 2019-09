New York-based online market research firm Proclivity Systems raised a $5.5 million series B led by Fung Capital USA Fund and joined by WPP and Pilot Group. The new funding means Proclivity has raised $6.2 million. Even bigger news: Proclivity moved into 134 5th Avenue, the birthplace of Silicon Alley Insider and the rest of Alley Corp.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.