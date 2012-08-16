A Legal Worker Allegedly Tried To Pimp Women As They Filed For Divorce

Sergio Reyes

Photo: El Paso County Sheriff’s Office via El Paso Times

El Paso, Texas women allegedly had a lot more to grapple with than possible emotional pain while they were filing for divorce.Sergio Reyes, a self-employed court paper processer, tried to pimp women who filed for a divorce at the El Paso County Courthouse, the El Paso Times reported Wednesday, citing officials.



Sheriff officials claim Reyes, whose job is to hand out legal papers in the courthouse, solicited sexual favours from the women for himself and others.

Detectives reportedly arrested Reyes on Tuesday after a month-long undercover operation.

