The next round of big tech regulation won’t come as easy as last year’s media crackdown, Australia’s competition watchdog has warned

The next round of big tech regulation will likely be harder to put into practice than the mandatory ​​code which effectively pushed Google and Facebook to pay Australian media outlets for their content, ACCC boss Rod Sims has warned.

Sims said direct intervention on a specific issue would no longer work for the government, particularly now it was clear how much reform is needed on issues ranging from digital advertising to data privacy.

Speaking at a Committee for Economic Development of Australia (CEDA) — part of a farewell tour of events ahead of his exit on March 21 — Sims said while most of the issues brought to the agency are successfully resolved using existing laws, the pernicious question of how to effectively regulate big tech more broadly will prove far more difficult.

“The problem with digital platforms is I don’t think the [normal] processes will work,” Sims said.

Sims pointed to the early 90s when the government set up laws regulating market power among the telecommunications giants as an example where the consumer watchdog took an aggressive stance, saying something similar may be required in the case of protecting Australian consumers and business interests against global tech corporations.

“I just think with digital platforms…it’s easy to say, [but] hard to work out exactly what those laws are going to be,” Sims said.

“I think it’s going to be a tricky balance.”

The media bargaining code made Australia the first country where a government-appointed arbitrator can decide on the final price that platforms have to pay Australian news publishers if those parties cannot reach a commercial agreement on their own.

Other countries have observed the code with keen interest.

Now, it is Australia’s turn to look outwards, Sims said, as the interaction of big tech with other areas of the economy has become an active issue worldwide.

New rules for big tech have “been debated in the EU for nearly two years. Now they’re being debated actively in the UK, they already exist as law in Germany, even though they haven’t been used,” Sims said.

“If we don’t have those laws we will probably be one of the only main countries that doesn’t have them. But getting them right will be a process of trial and error. And that’s why I think some sort of flexible process will be needed to get it right, but it’s essential we do.”

In the past year, the Australian government has stepped up its rhetoric and pushed forward regulation to curb the power of global tech companies.

In February, the Australian Government passed the News Media Bargaining Code, legislation that forced Facebook and Google to pay news media publishers in Australia.

In July, the ACCC recommended tighter regulation of Facebook and Google, along with moves to improve media competition.

On Monday Sims told the Australian Financial Review he ranked the news media bargaining code, along with the ACCC’s digital platforms inquiry that led to the code, as two of his three biggest achievements as the watchdog’s leader.

The ACCC also released a public discussion paper on the progress of its digital platforms inquiry on Monday, seeking public input on how big tech should be regulated across that range of issues.

The regulator said it “is not at this stage endorsing a specific framework but is seeking views on the merits of these different tools, and which, if any, are appropriate for digital platform services in Australia.”

It considering three models of regulation, drawing from existing systems in Europe and the UK.

The broad, European style of regulation would see big tech banned from classes of activities like self-preferencing; for example, in the case of a tech company imposing higher standards on third-party apps than it applies to its own apps in a digital marketplace.

British-style regulation would require global tech companies to follow broad-ranging codes of conduct. Sims said this model would have the advantage flexibility, and could address new issues as they arise.

A third approach could see the ACCC pursue separate laws, similar to the approach taken with the media bargaining code, but applied to every part of the economy affected by big tech.