Former Head Of Airport Security: 'The TSA Couldn't Save You From A 6-Year-Old With A Water Balloon'

Airport security is “all bullshit,” according to the former head of security at an Israel airport, Rafi Sela.

“The TSA couldn’t protect you from a 6-year-old with a water balloon,” he writes on Cracked.com.

Sela has seven major issues with the TSA. First, the TSA “essentially makes its own rules,” according to Sela. It’s both a regulatory agency and a security agency. Not even the CIA is allowed to be both. That means, the TSA is supposed to regulate itself.

Politics can significantly effect the TSA too. For example, Sela claims one of the reasons there used to be full-body scanners (and thus naked photos of passengers on the Internet) was because the former secretary of Homeland Security, Michael Chertoff, was an investor in a full-body scanner company called Rapiscan.

The TSA spends too much time on luggage and not enough time looking at the people behind the luggage, Sela says. Also, he notes that it’s incredibly easy to hide something in your suitcase.

He also points out that security only occurs in one place at an airport. Unless you’re flying internationally, there’s no security when you land and certainly none at baggage claims, where a lot of people gather.

Lastly, a lot of airports aren’t exactly bomb-proof. Many are made of glass. Instead of taking a bomb threat into a blast-proof room like they do at Sela’s airport in Israel, a bomb threat in the states could shut down a terminal for days because it has no good way of getting rid of or testing the bomb on premise.

For the full article, head over to Cracked.

