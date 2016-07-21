There are some problems with the new Captain America statue coming to Brooklyn

There’s going to be a new, 13-foot-tall, one-ton bronze statue of Captain America in Brooklyn to celebrate the Marvel superhero’s 75th anniversary and his birthplace. Except, there are some problems with that story.

For starters, as Entertainment Weekly reports, the statue isn’t in New York right now. It was unveiled in San Diego for Comic Con. After it ends, Cap’s going to travel east with some pit stops along the way before ending up in Prospect Park on August 10… for two weeks. Then he’ll stand outside the Barclays Center for a bit before ending up as his final resting place: Outside of a Bed Bath & Beyond in Sunset Park.

It’s not exactly the ideal way of honouring one of Brooklyn’s favourite native, fictional sons, except Captain America isn’t actually from Brooklyn.

In the comics written by Jack Kirby and Joe Simon, Steve Rogers was born on the Lower East Side in Manhattan. The Captain America from the Marvel film series was born in Brooklyn, but that iteration of the hero only debuted five years ago. So, it’s a little confusing why the statue is celebrating “75 heroic years” with a quote that’s only true for a very new version of the character.

Also, the comics’ Captain America is currently a Nazi, and do we really want to erect statues honouring Nazis?

No.

