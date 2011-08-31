11 Infuriating Problems With Our Gadgets That Need To Be Fixed Immediately

Photo: Belpointe

Let’s be clear — our gadgets make our lives a little better and more managable every day.We appreciate them and keep them by our side, and use them all the time.



But they can also be maddening.

They’re expensive, they’re complicated, they don’t do what we expect them to do.

Here are 11 of our biggest complaints about our tablets, phones, and laptops.

No screenshots on Android phones Why so shy, Android? We want to show the world how cool some of your features are and you're making it very hard. Even Apple has a quick and easy screenshot system in place. Step it up. Not enough Honeycomb apps in the Android Market We want more! The latest estimates say there are only 300 Honeycomb-optimised apps available in the Market. That's pitiful. It might be a problem with the culture of mobile devices, though -- we know plenty of people use Android, but Apple continually steals the spotlight. Developing for the iPad is sexier. We need that perception brought to Honeycomb. iPad apps cost too much As far as we can tell, the only difference between programming for an iPhone and programming for an iPad is that the iPad requires higher-quality artwork. Why do we end up paying significantly more money for that? Charging the iPad via USB takes too long We might not always have an outlet at our disposal, so we turn to our computer's USB port to charge our iPad. And maybe 8 hours later, we'll have a fully charged device. Syncing your iDevice takes too long What exactly happens during that 'Finishing sync' sequence anyway? We expect that with the release of iOS 5 and the introduction of wireless syncing, a lot of these problems will be solved. But until then... Flash runs down laptop batteries too quickly. I'm looking at you, YouTube. Why is Flash so taxing on our mobile devices? It's a key aspect that definitely leaves us prefering HTML5. Don't even get us started on Adobe Air apps like Tweetdeck. iPad should be able to play any video format Or at least allow apps to play whatever format they want. We got a hint of how incredible this could be when VLC Media Player was available for free in the App Store. It was, of course, summarily removed soon afterward. We should be able to make alternative browsers our default browsers on iDevices We love that Apple allowed alternative web browsers like Incognito and iBrowser into the App Store. But if you click a link in an email, for example, it opens in Safari. It's not possible to change this without jailbreaking. More capacity in mobile devices It's time for 64 GB of space in our phones and 128 GB of space in our tablets. We want to be able to carry all of our music and media with us. Sure, flash storage isn't cheap, but it's been a few years since we've seen a big jump in mobile device capacity. 3G should come standard in our laptops Wi-Fi isn't always easy to come by. While a lot of netbooks have 3G, this feature should be just as standard as a trackpad and Bluetooth in all mobile computers. Yes, we'll pay for it. It should be easy enough to implement, so let's have it! Texting should be free The cost to the carrier is trivial at best. With loads of free and cheap alternatives out there, like Google Voice, carriers could drum up some serious customer loyalty and never charge for SMS again. If you do it correctly, texting is already free Click here to check out free alternatives to your carrier's texting plan >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.