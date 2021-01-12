Trump supporters planned a protest in front of Twitter's San Francisco headquarters after the firm banned the president. It was a total bust.

JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images Police put together barricades in anticipation of a protest outside Twitter corporate headquarters in San Francisco, California on January 11, 2021.

Pro-Trump protesters were scheduled to demonstrate in front of Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters on Monday morning after the company banned the president from its platform.

City police set up a barricade on the street outside the building, and organisers reportedly used the far-right online community TheDonald to plan the demonstration.

But local outlets report that the protest was a bust – at most, two protesters showed up, per one report.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey made the decision to permanently suspend Trump from the platform on Friday based on the president’s response to the siege on the US Capitol carried out by far-right rioters.

Since Twitter banned President Donald Trump from its platform, his supporters began planning to protest the decision at the tech company’s San Francisco headquarters on Monday.

Dozens of San Francisco police officers were called in for security. They erected a barricade outside of the Twitter building near the city’s downtown area to prepare for what was anticipated to be a major demonstration in defence of the president. The Chronicle reported that supporters organised the protest on TheDonald, a far-right website that was once a Reddit forum until the company banned it for hate speech violations.

But the protest was a total bust â€” some outlets, like SF Gate, reported pro-Trump demonstrators to be nowhere in sight, while others reported only some speaking out against Dorsey’s crackdown on the president.

“I don’t like being censored,” one protester told KTVU. “And I feel conservative voices are being censored.”ABC7 News reported that two people showed up.

ABC7News reporter Dan Noyes was on the scene Monday morning, and at 9:20 a.m. local time, said in a video on Twitter that the protest was “a bust,” and a police source told him they don’t think anything is going to happen after all today.

The Verge video director Vjeran Pavic posted photos of the building before and after the protest was scheduled to take place.

How it started… how it’s going. The Trump “protest” at @Twitter HQ edition pic.twitter.com/quSO8Crf7L — V (@vjeranpavic) January 11, 2021

The police have arrived en masse. No protesters except for one man with an anti-Trump sign. And no Twitter employees, of course, bc … COVID. pic.twitter.com/CdnArkji8b — Trisha Thadani (@TrishaThadani) January 11, 2021

There were counter-protestors as well, like one man who brandished a sign reading “Impeach! Remove! Today!” Another held a sign reading “counter Trump’s coup attempts.”

JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images Protester Kenneth Lundgreen holds up a sign calling for the impeachment of President Donald Trump as police put together barricades outside Twitter corporate headquarters in San Francisco, California on January 11, 2021.

8 cops, one counter protester, 0 protesters at Twitter HQ pic.twitter.com/1jIRPknTpw — sarah holder (@sarahsholder) January 11, 2021

On Friday, Twitter made the unprecedented decision to permanently suspend Trump from its platform. Trump has been an ardent Twitter user throughout his presidency, posting regularly from his account @realDonaldTrump, whose page is now blank.

Trump’s posts, which reached upwards of 86 million of his followers, often prompted Twitter to add warning labels due to the baseless claims of election fraud or other misinformation made therein. One of the first times Twitter did so was in May, when Trump tweeted that mail-in voting necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic would be “substantially fraudulent” and will lead to a “Rigged Election.”

