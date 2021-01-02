Pro-Trump lawyer Lin Wood insists he is not insane after tweeting that Mike Pence should face execution by firing squad

Ben Margot/Associated Press Attorney Lin Wood, member of President Donald Trump’s legal team, gestures while speaking during a rally on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, in Alpharetta, Ga.

L. Lin Woods, a pro-Trump attorney, tweeted that Mike Pence could be arrested and executed for treason.

The attorney dismissed claims of “insanity,” telling his followers that he is “fine.”

Some Republicans are angry with Pence for asking a court to throw out a lawsuit against him that sought to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Wood has previously filed several failed lawsuits attempting to overturn the election’s result in Trump’s favour.

L. Lin Wood, a conservative attorney and Trump ally, has rejected questions about his sanity after he tweeted that Vice President Mike Pence should face a firing squad.

The lawyer, who has litigated numerous failed attempts to overturn the result of the 2020 US election, posted a Twitter thread on Friday afternoon.

He wrote about how those who believe the election was stolen have focused on Democrats, the CIA, and “globalists.”

Wood then said that “one of the main participants” had been overlooked â€” the Republicans.

(2) We have also learned that the Globalists like George Soros & the Elitists like Bill Gates were involved. CIA too (no surprise – military industrial complex). It all seemed so clear we overlooked one of the main participants in the theft of the election: THE REPUBLICANS. — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) January 1, 2021

He then proceeded to call for senior Republicans and a conservative-leaning judge to be arrested.

Wood wrote: “When arrests for treason begin, put Chief Justice John Roberts, VP Mike Pence, and Mitch McConnell at top of the list.”

(3) These groups aspire to the goals of Communism. A ruling elite & an oppressed class of people who exist to serve those in power. When arrests for treason begin, put Chief Justice John Roberts, VP Mike Pence @VP @Mike_Pence, & Mitch McConnell @senatemajldr at top of list. — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) January 1, 2021

Then, in reply to a tweet, Wood suggested that Pence should be executed by firing squad.

He wrote: “If Pence is arrested, Pompeo will save the election. Pence will be in jail awaiting trial for treason. He will face execution by firing squad. He is a coward and will sing like a bird and confess ALL.”

If Pence is arrested, @SecPompeo will save the election. Pence will be in jail awaiting trial for treason. He will face execution by firing squad. He is a coward & will sing like a bird & confess ALL. — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) January 1, 2021

On social media, many voiced their disbelief at the comments.

BREAKING NEWS: The disturbed man below has been in "regular" contact with the President of the United States, according to major media—and here he is envisioning and encouraging a scenario in which Vice President Pence is arrested, interrogated, charged with treason and executed. https://t.co/yYBTSRqiiW — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) January 1, 2021

Sounds real normal and totally not insane. https://t.co/PaHnXtJPu4 — Molly Jong-Fast???? (@MollyJongFast) January 1, 2021

Dear Trumpsters—See how absolutely nuts your Trump legal team is? Oh that’s right, you don’t care. Fortunately a large sane majority in America does. https://t.co/i1gLsV8WoH — Larry Sabato (@LarrySabato) January 2, 2021

Wood, however, dismissed accusations of “insanity.”

He wrote: “The tweets about my insanity are at an all-time high this morning. Wonder why?”

The lawyer continued: “No worries. I am fine. The attacks do not concern me.”

The tweets about my insanity are at an all time high this morning. Wonder why? No worries. I am fine. The attacks do not concern me. “A truly strong person does not need the approval of others any more than a lion needs the approval of sheep.”

-Vernon Linwood Howard — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) January 1, 2021

In recent weeks, Pence has been criticised by some Republicans for refusing to declare President Donald Trump the winner of the election when he oversees the ratification of the Electoral College votes on January 6.

A lawsuit was filed by Rep. Louie Gohmert of Texas and other Republicans against Pence, claiming that he has the authority to choose which states’ electoral votes to count.

The legal bid, however, was dismissed. Pence’s lawyers had asked for it to be thrown out.

It was a last-ditch attempt to overturn the results of the election in Trump’s favour.

Wood had made several attempts prior to this to undermine Joe Biden’s victory.

In November, he filed a federal lawsuit in Georgia which sought to prevent the state from certifying its results.

A month later, Wood joined Sidney Powell in a legal bid to try and overturn Biden’s win in Michigan.

In addition to spreading disinformation about the election, Wood has propagated the QAnon conspiracy theory.

Earlier this week, he bizarrely claimed that Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts is a murderous pedophile.

