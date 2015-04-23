DEAL OF THE DAY: This must-have gadget repair tool kit is 40% off this week

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Everyone needs to have electronic and gadget tools on-hand for emergency situations.

And that’s where the iFixit Prot Tech Toolkit Bundle comes in.

This toolkit bundle comes with 70 industry-standard computer and gadget repair tools and a magnetic project mat.

Best of all: you will save $US45 if you get this incredible deal today. This week it’s only $US64.99.

Check out the bundle here, and read about what it comes with below.

This pack of 70 tools will enable you to fix computers, phones, tablets and gadgets with high-quality and specialty tools.

These tools can also be used to fix non-electronics such as doorknobs, eyeglasses, fixtures and more.

It’s a must-have for anyone — whether you’re a newbie or pro-technician.

$US90 value

The Magnetic Mat will catch and hold all the small screws and metal bits while you’re working on projects. This way, you won’t lose any of the critical pieces.

Additionally, the dry-erase surface lets you jot down notes with a Lumocolor Correctable Pen whenever you need. You can quickly wipe away the ink with the eraser tip or dry cloth wipes.

$US19.95 value

