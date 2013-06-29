Club Pro Shoots A 103 In A Web.com Tour Event

Even really good golfers can have really bad days.



Club pro Michael Bembenick shot a 103 in the second round of the Web.com Tour’s United Leasing Championship Presented by PTI.

The round prior he shot a 89, so he missed the cut with a two day total of 192, or 48 over par.

The Web.com Tour is the minor leagues of pro golf. The top 25 people on the Web.com Tour make it to the PGA Tour.

Your average weekend hacker is shooting right around 100, or below, so this score is pretty brutal.

Bembenick is an assistant pro at Meridian Hills Country Club in Indiana. He was in the Web.com event as a host selection.

The cool thing is that Bembenick signed his score card and finished his round.

“I think it’s important to lead by example and show the youth that no matter how bad you play, it’s important to finish,” he told Golf Channel after the round. “No one likes to see a quitter. I know none of the members at my club or any students that I teach would want to see me quit.”

Compare that to Rory McIlroy who walked off the course earlier this year after a bad first nine holes.

