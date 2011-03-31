Is This Giant Pro-Regime Rally In Yemen The Real Thing?

Gus Lubin
yemen

Photo: Courtesy of The Yemen Embassy in D.C.

Yesterday we posted a newspaper photo from Yemen that was supposedly photoshopped to make a pro-regime rally look bigger.The Yemeni embassy took issue with our post and sent a batch of photos from the rally on Friday. Spokesperson Mohammed Albasha writes: “If you can review these pictures, I would really appreciate if you came across any photo-shopped images.”

We’ll admit the rally looks legit.

But so are the anti-regime rallies. Today hundreds of thousands took to the streets again demanding the immediate resignation of President Saleh.

