Pro-Qaddafi Forces Use CNN Video Crew, Reuters Journalists As Human Shields*

Photo: ap

Muammar Qaddafi’s foiled a British attack on one of the Colonel’s compounds by bringing CNN and Reuters journalists to the site.Update: CNN blasts Fox’s report here.



Around 4:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, a British submarine launched two Tomahawk missiles at a stronghold of the leader. After they found their target, the pro-Qaddafi Libyan Ministry of Information forces brought a group of reporters to the scene under the auspices of showing them the damage the bombs caused.

According to Fox News, the presence of the reporters caused the British to call off further attacks on the area.

Jennifer Griffin reports from the Pentagon:

“We have learned that the British fighter jets actually had seven missiles. They were in fact going to be fired from Tornado planes, fighter plans, onto that compound, but the mission had to be cut short because of the presence of CNN television crews and Reuters journalists on the ground who had been taken to the site by the Libyan Ministry of Information. The British generals in charge of the operation and of flying those Tornado planes called off the operation to fire those seven missiles that were supposed to be fired at Q’s compound.”

The Ministry of Information also brought civilians to the scene as well with the express purpose of using them as human shields.

Video below

video.foxnews.com

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.