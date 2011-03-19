Poker Star Builds A Slide To Connect Two Luxury Apartments In The East Village

Fresh off snatching up a pair of penthouses in a brand new luxury condo building, our hero was faced with a dilemma: How to combine the two apartments into one bonkers bachelor pad to rule them all? The answer was surprisingly simple: Duh, a slide! Turett Collaborative Architects created this indoor funzone, and they explain the whole crazy scheme on their website. What they don’t include is the identity of the manchild who commissioned the slide, nor the building that has been turned into a playground. EV Grieve is too busy hyperventilating into a paper bag, so we did the homework.



First, let’s hear from the architects:

TCA has had a lot of experience connecting smaller apartments together into a seamless whole, but this adventurous client requested something we’d never seen before. In a newly constructed multi-residential development, in the East Village of NYC, TCA had the opportunity to meet a unique client’s desire to combine two penthouse condos… with a helical slide. In this transformation, two identical 1-bedroom units, one atop the other, were combined into a duplex 2-bedroom home with the option to descend in the usual way on a new Italian-made “Rintal” stair, or more speedily, in a seated position, careening through the new double-height atrium.

The half-tube stainless steel slide starts on the top floor near the office, and lands below near both the living and dining areas. The sculptural slide is housed in a newly created 18′ tall double-height space, which includes custom designed glass railings. The image of the stainless steel curves in front of the oversized window to the city beyond, to say nothing of the irrepressible glee of grown adults on the slide, is surprisingly poetic; with careful detailing, the playground element is an unexpectedly elegant addition to the space.

Upon completion, the owner enjoys not only the newly combined total of 2,400 square feet, but also a new game room, office, putting green on the terrace, and of course, the slide.

Perhaps you won’t be surprised to find out that this penthouse combo is in the East Village’s most notorious party pad, the A Building on 13th Street between First Avenue and Avenue A. According to public records, Penthouses F & G were bought on the same day in October 2008 for a combined $3.14 million. The buyer was Phil Galfond, who we’re guessing is the same Phil Galfond that makes his living as a professional poker player and lives in New York City. If there’s one guy you’d expect to have a metal slide linking his two downtown Manhattan penthouses, it’s a 26-year-old poker pro, right? Our only question is, dude, why leave out a ball pit at the bottom?

Here are the pre-combined floorplans for the A Building penthouses. Wheeeee!

