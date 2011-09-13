Pro-Michele Bachmann Super PAC Goes After Rick Perry's Immigration Stance

Keep Conservatives United, a Super PAC which is supportive of Michele Bachmann’s presidential candidacy, has announced a radio ad campaign that will accuse GOP presidential front-runner Texas Gov. Rick Perry of being soft on immigration.



“The difference is clear,” the ad says. “To stop illegal immigration, support Michele Bachmann.”

The one-minute commercial about “Perry’s atrocious record on illegal immigration” will start running Tuesday in Charleston and Columbia, S.C. on programs such as Hannity, Mark Levin and Good Morning Carolina.

Keep Conservatives United criticises Perry for signing a Texas version of the DREAM Act in 2001, allowing in-state tuition rates for illegal aliens. The group also points out that while Perry has said he opposes portions of Arizona’s uniquely tough immigration law, Bachmann fully supports it.

The ad also claims a Perry presidency would allow illegals to take jobs away from U.S. citizens.

“Michele Bachmann believes employers should be required to check the legal status of people they hire with E-Verify,” the ad says. “Perry doesn’t, so illegals take jobs.”

Super PACs can spend as much money supporting a candidate as they want, so long as there is no coordination with the campaign. As Politico has reported, Keep Conservatives United has highlighted its lack of coordination with the Bachmann campaign by misspelling Michele Bachmann’s name in one portion of the text accompanying the audio of its new ad.



