Hackers Infiltrate Top Nuclear Watchdog And Call For Investigation Of Israel

Hackers claim to have seized personal information of nearly 200 scientists and officials affiliated with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Adam Kredo of The Washington Free Beacon reports.A group calling itself Parastoo published email addresses—reportedly found within the IAEA’s internal computer systems—and threatened to post personal information unless the world’s chief nuclear watchdog investigates Israel’s nuclear program.



“Israel owns a practical nuclear arsenal, tied to a growing military body and it is not a member of international respected nuclear, biochemical and chemical agreements,” the group wrote. “We ask these individuals to sign a petition demanding an open IAEA investigation into activities at [Israel’s Negev Nuclear Research centre located near the southern city of] Dimona.”

The leaked email addresses appear to be associated with various academics and government officials across the globe and include one employee in the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Science.

An IAEA spokesperson told the Beacon that the organisation is “not giving any on-record comment on this right now.”

The IAEA has been investigating Iran’s nuclear enrichment activity, which Israel and the U.S. claim is being undertaken in pursuit of a nuclear weapon while Iran says it’s for peaceful purposes. It’s widely believed that Israel has more than a hundred nuclear weapons, but neither Israel nor the U.S. officially acknowledge the program.

“The above list who technically help IAEA could be considered a partner in crime should an accident happen there,” the group wrote. “In such case … Parastoo will publish whereabouts of every single one of these individuals alongside with bits of helpful personal and professional details.”

