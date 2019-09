Interesting chart showing the commitment of traders via PragCap and Sentiment Trader.



Note that on net, pro traders have gone WAY short the NASDAQ. In the past, these extremes have been associated with market peaks.

On the other hand, those shorts got taken to the woodshed with today’s 2.3% NASDAQ rally.

