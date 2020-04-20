3 pro-gun activist brothers are behind several Facebook groups calling for protests against coronavirus lockdowns

Keith Srakocic / AP Protesters at a rally last year in Pittsburgh. Those protesting lockdowns in multiple states recently have similarly wielded weapons.

Three pro-gun activist brothers are running several private Facebook groups meant to organise protests against coronavirus lockdowns.

The Washington Post first reported that the three brothers, named Ben Dorr, Christopher Dorr, and Aaron Dorr, were behind several state-specific Facebook pages. Business Insider confirmed that these men were listed as admins on the groups mentioned in the Post report.

The groups, which call for action against “excessive quarantine,” have amassed tens of thousands of members in Wisconsin, New York, Pennsylvania, and Ohio.

According to The Post, the Dorr brothers also manage several gun-rights groups across a few states and have bypassed certain laws that would require them to register as lobbyists, arguing that they are grassroots organisations.

A Facebook representative told The Post that the groups were not removed because the activity was not illegal in the states where the groups were based.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories

Three brothers who run several pro-gun activist groups across multiple states are also behind several private Facebook groups that are organising protests against coronavirus lockdowns.

The Washington Post first reported that the three brothers, named Ben Dorr, Christopher Dorr, and Aaron Dorr, were behind several state-specific Facebook pages calling for lockdown protests. Business Insider confirmed that these men were listed as admins on the groups mentioned in the Post report.

According to The Post, the brothers also manage several gun-rights groups, including Minnesota Gun Rights, that seek to challenge firearm lobbying organisations like the National Rifle Association as too restrictive on gun laws.

The Post said Ben Dorr on Wednesday created the group Wisconsinites Against Excessive Quarantine, and by Sunday night it had amassed more than 99,000 members. Aaron Dorr created New Yorkers Against Excessive Quarantine, which had about 24,000 members by Sunday night, while Christopher Dorr created two groups: Pennsylvanians Against Excessive Quarantine, which had more than 65,000 members on Sunday evening, and Ohioans Against Excessive Quarantine, which had more than 14,000 members by Sunday evening.

Ben Dorr, along with members from the Wisconsinites Against Excessive Quarantine group, created an event for a drive-in rally in the state capital, Madison, next week, according to The Post.

The descriptions listed on some of the pages are similarly worded, further linking them together. Referring to Gov. Tony Evers, the Wisconsin Facebook group’s about page says: “It’s time to OPEN OUR STATE and STOP Gov. Evers’ Excessive Quarantine! Politicians are on a power trip, controlling our lives, destroying our businesses, passing laws behind the cover of darkness and forcing us to hand over our freedoms and our livelihood!” The Pennsylvania group’s about page is nearly identical, with Gov. Tom Wolf’s name slotted in.

According to The Post, some of the groups peddle right-wing conspiracy theories, such as the idea that Evers imposed a lockdown on his state to “appease pharmaceutical giants.” Some of the pages also link to websites of gun-rights groups.

“The brothers will do anything to fan the flames of a controversial issue, and maybe make a quick nickel,” Republican Clel Baudler, a former Iowa state legislator, told The Post.

According to The Post, the Dorr brothers have bypassed certain laws that would require them to register as lobbyists, contending that the groups they operate are considered grassroots activism.

A Facebook representative told The Post that the groups were not removed because the activity was not illegal in the states where the groups were based.

Membership to the pages has been bolstered by President Donald Trump’s tweets to “LIBERATE” states from coronavirus lockdowns, in particular Virginia, saying the state’s Second Amendment was “under siege.”

On Sunday, Trump defended lockdown opponents by calling them “good people” who were suffering from “cabin fever.”

“They want their lives back,” Trump said during a coronavirus press briefing on Sunday. “I’ve never seen so many American flags. These people love our country. They want to get back to work.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.