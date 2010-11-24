Pro-Google Vigilantes Throw Eggs At Houses That Opt Out Of Street View

This is deeply weird: Google fans in Germany are throwing eggs at the houses of people who choose to have their home blurred out in Street View, Search Engine Land reports.



Google sends vans through the streets of cities around the world taking photographs for Street View. The company lets home owners request that their houses be blurred out in Street View.

Apparently, some Germans really, really like Street View, and don’t appreciate the blurring. Houses that are blurred out have had eggs hurled at them, and notes saying “Google’s cool” attached to them.

We’re trying to think of some possible motivation for this, but we’re coming up empty. Thoughts?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.