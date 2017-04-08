Pro golfers are hitting the ball farther than ever before

In 1980 the average PGA drive was about 256 yards. Since then, ball and club technology has led to a 13% increase in drives. Dustin Johnson’s average drive has been the farthest in the PGA so far this year. He was averaging 316.2 yards per measured drive through April 2, 2017. Johnson, the top ranked golfer in the world, withdrew from this year’s Masters Tournament on Thursday due to a back injury.

